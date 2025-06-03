Adventure Awaits! Kids dive into the UK’s biggest Butlins soft play at Bognor Regis.placeholder image
Take a tour of Butlins' biggest-ever soft play in Bognor Regis with day passes available

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Writer

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 14:21 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Families can now enjoy Butlins’ massive new soft play in Bognor Regis without booking a holiday, thanks to new day passes.

Families can now dive into Butlins’ biggest-ever soft play in Bognor Regis — no holiday booking required. The four-storey indoor adventure is open to day visitors for the first time, making it the perfect summer holiday treat without the overnight stay.

Spanning a whopping 3,000 square feet and rising eight metres high, it’s Butlins’ biggest soft play yet. Up to 200 children can climb, bounce and explore all at once across three colourful zones designed specially for babies, toddlers and juniors. Every area is inspired by the much-loved Skyline Gang characters - and we’ve got 13 exclusive pictures inside to show you just how good it looks.

The space is packed with sensory fun, interactive play zones and vibrant designs to keep kids entertained for hours. Meanwhile, grown-ups can chill out in a comfy new café-style seating area with coffee and snacks on hand - and a full view of the action.

It’s all part of Butlins’ £15 million investment in its Bognor site, which also includes the huge new indoor PLAYXPERIENCE centre - a 50,000 square foot adventure zone with nine different gaming areas, all indoors and all included.

Scroll down to see inside the new soft play - and find out how to get your hands on a day pass this summer.

Find out more about Butlins Bognor Regis, book your summer day pass and see what’s included by visiting Butlins here.

Soft Play Paradise – Endless tunnels, slides, and giggles at Butlins’ largest indoor play zone.

Skyline Gang Fun! Meet your favourite characters while climbing, crawling, and sliding all day.

Bognor's Best Play Day! The Skyline Gang Soft Play is a dream come true for little explorers.

Biggest. Bounciest. Best. Welcome to Butlins' ultimate soft play adventure!

