Families can now dive into Butlins’ biggest-ever soft play in Bognor Regis — no holiday booking required. The four-storey indoor adventure is open to day visitors for the first time, making it the perfect summer holiday treat without the overnight stay.

Spanning a whopping 3,000 square feet and rising eight metres high, it’s Butlins’ biggest soft play yet. Up to 200 children can climb, bounce and explore all at once across three colourful zones designed specially for babies, toddlers and juniors. Every area is inspired by the much-loved Skyline Gang characters - and we’ve got 13 exclusive pictures inside to show you just how good it looks.

The space is packed with sensory fun, interactive play zones and vibrant designs to keep kids entertained for hours. Meanwhile, grown-ups can chill out in a comfy new café-style seating area with coffee and snacks on hand - and a full view of the action.

It’s all part of Butlins’ £15 million investment in its Bognor site, which also includes the huge new indoor PLAYXPERIENCE centre - a 50,000 square foot adventure zone with nine different gaming areas, all indoors and all included.

Scroll down to see inside the new soft play - and find out how to get your hands on a day pass this summer.

