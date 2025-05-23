11 Father’s Day gift ideas every food and drink lovers including wine, luxury hampers and special spirits | Canva

Food and drink gift ideas for Father’s Day that dad will really appreciate.

This Father’s Day, skip the socks and surprise Dad with something truly special. Thoughtfully curated selection of premium drinks and gourmet treats. These unique gift ideas are guaranteed to make his day. No matter what his taste, these food and drink gifts offer something special for every type of dad. This Father’s Day, celebrate him with gifts that say, “Cheers, Dad you deserve the very best.”

For the spirit enthusiast Dad

Salford Rum £33 - Crafted in the heart of Manchester, Salford Rum is a bold, spiced spirit inspired by Caribbean rum-making traditions. With rich notes of vanilla, nutmeg, and burnt caramel, it’s a warming gift for dads who appreciate depth and character in their drinks.

Portofino Dry Gin £42.50 - Transport Dad to the Italian Riviera with Portofino Dry Gin. The beautifully bottled, herbaceous gin made with botanicals like lavender, lemon, and juniper. It’s the perfect base for a sophisticated G&T enjoyed al fresco.

Ron Santiago de Cuba £42.50 - For rum aficionados, this Cuban treasure delivers smooth, aged elegance. Ron Santiago de Cuba's balanced complexity makes it a refined sipping rum, ideal for slow evenings and rich conversations.

Don Julio Tequila £57.84 - For the dad who likes his spirits with a Mexican twist, Don Julio Tequila offers craftsmanship and quality. Whether he prefers it neat or in a perfectly mixed Margarita, it’s a premium tequila that brings celebration to any occasion.

For the wine-loving Dad

Tread Softly Rosé Wine £10 - Dubbed ‘the next Whispering Angel’ this wine is perfect for the health-conscious dads or those who enjoy a more moderate option, Tread Softly’s low alcohol wines are a game-changer. Sustainably made and full of flavour, they offer guilt-free enjoyment without compromising on taste.

Codorníu Chardonnay Wine £11 - This Spanish white is crisp, refreshing, and ideal for warm summer lunches. Codorníu Chardonnay brings bright citrus and stone fruit notes that pair effortlessly with seafood, salads, or just good company.

Solomonar Reserve Red Wine £9.50 - Deep, rich, and full-bodied, Solomonar Reserve is perfect for the dad who enjoys bold reds. Whether he’s uncorking it with a steak dinner or cellaring it for a special occasion, this bottle makes a powerful impression.

Porte Noire Champagne £41.25 - Co-founded by actor Idris Elba, Porte Noire Champagne adds star quality to any celebration. It’s elegant, luxurious, and the perfect way to toast the man who’s been your biggest supporter.

For the foodie Dad

Luxury Family Sharing Food Hamper – The British Hamper Company £69.97 - Packed with the finest artisan British goodies, this Luxury Family Sharing Food Hamper is the ultimate indulgence. Think award-winning snacks, gourmet nibbles, and decadent sweet treats perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

Chilli No. 5 – BBQ Sauce Collection £25 - Spice up Dad’s grill game with Chilli No. 5’s Gourmet BBQ Sauce Collection. Featuring five epic spicy sauces crafted for marinating and grilling, it’s the ultimate gift for the BBQ master who loves turning up the heat.

BOXTAPAS £54.95 - Bring the flavours of Spain right to Dad’s doorstep with BOXTAPAS — a curated selection of premium tapas perfect for grazing. Pair with a crisp wine or cold beer, and you’ve got the makings of a relaxed, delicious Father’s Day feast.

