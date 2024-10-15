The digital magazine subscription app has a two-month free trial | Readly

Digital magazine subscription app Readly is offering a two-month free trial with access to around 7,500 magazines and newspapers. I’ve signed up - and here’s what I’m enjoying most about the app.

1. Interior ideas

I’ve redesigned my home 1,000 times (in my mind) after flicking through the huge selection of home and interiors magazines on offer.

I love Elle Decoration, Country Living and House Beautiful, and there’s literally dozens of others to choose from - so you can digitally scrapbook your ideas just by screenshotting your favourite spreads.

Need storage ideas for a small space? Or wanting to revamp your living room but unsure on what you’re after? Get bags of inspiration on Readly - and it’s free for two months.

Use interiors mags to reimagine your home | Readly

2. Learn something new

You can quench your thirst for knowledge and dive into one of the many specialist magazines in Readly - from Psychology Now to BBC History.

One thing I really love about Readly is you can browse as many mags as you like, maybe just read a feature or two rather than devour the whole thing. If I ever buy a print magazine, I feel like I have to read it cover to cover to make it worth the price - but being able to graze multiple publications on Readly is perfect if you’ve got varied interests.

So if you find history intriguing - but you’re not an out-and-out history buff, it’s nice to be able to flick through something like BBC History and just read what piques your interest.

There's countless specialist magazines to choose from | Readly

3. Indulge in guilty pleasures

I’ve always been a fan of women’s lifestyle mags. Cosmo, Glamour (RIP), Elle, you name ‘em, I’ve subscribed to them all.

And now, here they all are under one roof. Even those I wouldn’t ever buy, but would always pick up at the hairdressers (I’m looking at you Hello! magazine), I can happily consume online whenever I want to.

Sometimes you need a bit of light relief from the news, and that’s the perfect time to pick up Readly and indulge in your own guilty pleasures - whether it’s wanderlust travel, food glorious food or celebrity gossip, it’s all on the app.

Hello and Cosmopolitan are among the magazines to read at Readly | Readly

4. Don’t worry about waste

The great thing about Readly is you can read as many magazines as you like without worrying about how much waste paper you’re producing in the process.

The digital mag company said its users contribute to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions by choosing to go digital, and in 2023 alone, around 18,200 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were potentially avoided thanks to the digital consumption of 160 million magazine issues. This is equivalent to the emissions produced by manufacturing and recycling over 280,000 mobile phones.

So if you’re a magazine-fiend who worries about your impact on the planet, a digital subscription app like Readly is a great solution.

Digital magazine app Readly is offering a free two-month trial | Readly

5. It’s free!

You can access a huge 7,500 magazines and newspapers online, all for £12.99 a month - and there’s currently a two-month free trial so you can try before you buy.

And after the free trial if you want to stay subscribed you get a further 10% off for 10 months.

I’m really enjoying getting back into my favourite magazines and discovering new ones - and it hasn’t cost a penny. So if you’re thinking of signing up - it’s a no-brainer.