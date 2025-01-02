The Natural History Museum’s Dinosaurs Live! is among the shows with January sale discounts

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We've spotted a discount code that will slash the prices of tickets at 24 participating venues if you order your seats this month

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

January can be a long, dreary month with cold weather, dark nights, and our feeble attempts to shake off the effects of our seasonal excesses. So why not lift the mood by treating yourself to a theatre show?

Theatre ticket company ATG Tickets has just announced a huge January sale on its most popular venues, with passes for some of the biggest shows in the country starting at just £15.

All you need to do is visit the ATG Tickets website, find your nearest venue, pick a show that appeals, and enter the code JANSALE2025 as you check out.

Some of the shows have plenty of seats left, with a wide variety of options, but some only have a handful remaining - so jump on this offer if you're keen on a popular performance.

The theatres participating in the January sale are spread around the UK, so there's a good likelihood you'll have one near to you. Then it's just a case of picking the show and securing the seats.

The list of participating theatres spans the whole of the UK | Tupungato - stock.adobe.com

These are the venues to choose from: Aylesbury, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Edinburgh, Folkestone, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester (Opera House), Manchester (Palace Theatre), Milton Keynes, Oxford, Richmond, Stockton, Stoke (Regent Theatre), Stoke (Victoria Hall), Sunderland, Swansea, Torquay, Wimbledon, Woking, York, West End.

Plays that are selling quickly include Birdsong, Ghost Stories, and Boys from the Black Stuff.

There are also music and comedy tours, including Gareth Gates Sings, Jason Donovan's Doin' Fine 25, and Bronwen Lewis's Big Night In.

Meanwhile there is a selection of dance and opera shows, including Nutcracker, La Boheme, and Swan Lake.

The January sale offers will expire on January 31, and then the tickets will return to their normal pricing. Some shows are likely to sell out before the end of January and cheaper seats starting at £15 are already sold out at some venues.