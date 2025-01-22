Here's how to get 1Gb broadband for £1 per month for a whole season

Three months of superfast broadband for £1 - what’s not to like?

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’ve found a company with an introductory offer that seems too good to be true - here’s how it works

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home broadband deals really do vary wildly, and it's difficult sometimes to find the best one for your needs.

How fast do you need your upload speed to be? How many users and devices do you have in your house? Do you need a new router? Can you even get fibre broadband where you live?

There's a company online offering a refreshingly simple price structure, with three distinct packages, and they all start off costing you £1 per month.

The packages available with Quickline's £1 special offer 200Mbps - £1 per month for the first three months, then £29 per month 500Mbps - £1 per month for the first three months, then £39 per month 1Gbps - £1 per month for the first three months, then £49 per month

Quickline has packages offering speeds of 200Mbps, 500Mbps, or 1Gbps and the prices are really cheap. You also get a free router worth £200, along with free professional installation.

But it's the introductory offer, for new customers only, that makes it really exciting.

All of the packages can be signed up to for £1 per month. That only lasts three months, but it'd be enough for an entire spring of bingeing on box sets, uploading huge files, or gaming to your heart's content.

Some areas aren’t covered by Quickline’s service, but they’re being added all the time

After the three months, the 1Gbps package will go up to £49 per month, which is quite reasonable for such a meaty package, but here's the clever bit...

After that introductory period you are allowed to drop back down to a basic package - and when I say basic I mean 200Mbps - for just £29 per month.

That's not slow broadband. The average broadband speed in the UK is around 70Mbps right now, so it's actually rather quick. Ideal for smaller households, or people with just a few devices in each room.

There are a few caveats. Firstly, it's a 24-month contract, but you can change your package throughout. And you need to ensure you can access fibre broadband in your area. There's a quick postcode checker on the Quickline website.

But Quickline does promise there will be no mid-contract price increases, and there's a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, so if your 1Gbps package doesn't deliver, you can just back out.

To see if you're eligible for this offer, click here. And make sure you check out the referral offer, because there's a great incentive for inviting friends to join.