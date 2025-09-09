Autumn-ready and off-grid capable – the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 and solar panel bundle is ideal for blackout prep. | Jackery

It’s usually my colleague Gareth Butterfield who writes about power banks and solar generators, but this time it was my turn to pay attention.

Last autumn, a storm knocked out the only cables serving our rural village, and we were quite literally left in the dark for almost 48 hours. It started out as a novelty - no telly, candles lit - but as hours stretched into days, the impact was far more serious than I expected. From heating and hot water to communications, we rely on electricity for almost everything.

That experience gave me a bit of a wake-up call. I’ve since invested in a camping stove and a wind-up radio, and my trusty Jackery 100 has been a great little unit for keeping phones topped up. But when it comes to powering lights, sound, or anything more substantial, it’s just not enough.

So this offer really caught my eye: right now, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 bundled with a SolarSaga 100W panel is on sale for just £599 - that’s half the usual price of £1,199.

With 1070Wh of capacity and a 1500W output, this model is more than enough to keep essentials like lights, laptops and WiFi going - and it can be fully recharged in as little as an hour. The solar panel means I can use whatever sunlight autumn gives us to stay powered for longer. It’s also whisper-quiet, weighs less than you might expect, and is rated for 10 years of daily use.

I’m not planning to go off-grid, but after last year’s experience, I’m definitely planning for what happens if the grid goes off me.

Other versions are available, including a bundle with a 200W solar panel for £749 (usually £1,499) and the standalone unit for £449. But for anyone like me, who wants to be better prepared — and use the sun to do it — the 100W bundle looks like the sweet spot.

