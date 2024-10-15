Plan a luxury Christmas party with these great festive treats from M&S and Waitrose

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether you’re feeding a dozen family members on Boxing Day or you’re planning a festive soirée in the lead up to the big day, we’ve got you covered with the best buys to make your party a culinary hit.

I know it’s only October but it’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas party planning. Waitrose said 70 per cent of Christmas delivery slots are already filled and a couple of M&S party platters have already sold out - so if you’re hosting or planning a party during the festive season and you want the pick of the very best, now’s the time to strike!

Marks & Spencer

First up. Marks & Spencer, which never fails to deliver the goods when it comes to luxury party food.

Charcuterie & Antipasti Grazing Platter | Marks & Spencer

M&S said: “We’ve taken the classics and given them special twists – think posh lobster and prawn cocktail or a wreath of lightly smoked salmon. Herb-topped Rockefeller oysters bring a touch of luxury to the table.”

This Charcuterie & Antipasti Grazing Platter (£50) is set to impress, with a selection of capocollo, Napoli salami, lombo, spicy salsiccia and 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano, alongside Pimento stuffed olives, giant Nocellara olives, stuffed peppers, grilled artichokes and salted bruschetta.

Serve lobster to your guests this Christmas | Marks & Spencer

And the Our Best Ever Heritage Gold Dry-Cured Roasted Ham on the Bone (£60) works well as a centre-piece at your festive buffet table, serving 25 people.

A festive Colin the Caterpillar | Marks & Spencer

M&S Christmas party food is available to order now - with some items already sold out - so be quick if your heart’s set on an M&S spread.

Waitrose

There’s some great party treats on offer from Waitrose this year - available to buy from November 13.

We love these Santa Bao Buns filled with shredded vegetables in a sweet, sticky hoisin sauce - to bring something a bit different to your festive event.

Paneer fries, glazed ham and festive bao buns | Waitrose

If you want party food with an Italian twist there’s the Crispy Bacon Carbonara Cups, or add a little bit of luxury with Crab & Brown Butter Crumpets.

Waitrose has made sure all its party food cooks at the same oven temperature, so you can easily mix and match, and pop it all in the oven for fuss-free party prep.

For a Boxing Day treat, take your Christmas sandwiches to the next level with Blood Orange & Festive Spiced Wiltshire Ham.

Six Mini Tiramisu Desserts | Waitrose

And as for sweet treats, as well as mince pies, Waitrose has a zesty Limoncello Fizz Panettone, decadent Hot Chocolate Brownie and showstopping Jewelled Cointreau & Cranberry Christmas Pudding.

Or try these Six Mini Tiramisu Desserts with coffee sauce-soaked sponge cake, rich mascarpone and Marsala wine cream, dusted with cocoa.

Festive party food from Waitrose will be available in store and online from November 13.