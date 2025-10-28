Save 70% on these water-repellent walking trousers in the Regatta sale
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Comfortable, hard-wearing trousers are an essential if you're planning a walk in the great outdoors, and quality kit can cost a lot of money. But it doesn't need to.
If you can catch them while they're still in stock, these Isotex+ walking trousers have a 70% discount on the Regatta website - one of the biggest discounts offered on any product on the site.
The trousers are built with Regatta’s Isotex+ advanced stretch fabric for lightweight mobility and durability.
On top of that there are Isoflex stretch-grid textured inserts giving you real freedom of movement whether you’re climbing, scrambling or just navigating uneven terrain.
The added Cordura inner ankle panels bring tear and abrasion-resistance right where it matters – boots, rock edges or bag straps.
With a durable water-repellent finish, shared zip-pockets, articulated knees and zip-openings at the ankles so you can fit over boots or adjust ventilation, these trousers clearly aim to perform.
The waistband is part elasticated and there’s gripper-tape at the hem and waist for a secure, comfortable fit even when you’re on the move.
There are two colours available, Navy Blue, and Ash Black. But be careful with your choice, because some sizes are already going out of stock.
Click here to see if you can line up your ideal combination.
