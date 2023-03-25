A student from Brighton has designed and launched eco-friendly speakers made from waste plastic.

Brighton student designs eco-friendly speakers (photo from University of Brighton)

University of Brighton design graduate Tom Meades is co-founder of Brighton-based sustainable design studio gomi, which has this week announced the launch of ‘collection one’ - a limited series of portable bluetooth speakers made from waste plastic and second-life e-bike batteries.

Tom came up with the idea as part of a project while studying for a degree in 3D Design & Craft at University of Brighton, and set up gomi soon after graduating in 2017. Today, he is chief design officer of a successful and growing business.

The speakers will give new life to over six tonnes of waste material. Each speaker is made from the equivalent of 45 plastic bags and reused lithium batteries from e-bikes.

All handmade in Brighton, each speaker is totally unique. The brand’s signature marbling pattern means every speaker will have its own distinctive aesthetic; no two speakers, even in the same colourway, will ever be like for like. To highlight this, each speaker will feature a unique edition number as part of the limited release.