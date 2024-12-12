This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Some ideas to help Santa sort out the Christmas shopping 🎅

Buying the perfect gift for Christmas can be a huge challenge - especially for people who feel like they have everything they need.

If you have a music fan or someone who loves listening to podcasts and audiobooks in your life, then picking up a pair of really good headphones could be a real game-changer. However there are so many options out there that it can be hard to know even where to start.

Throughout the year I have been testing and using a range of headphones. So I have picked out four that I’ve enjoyed using the most - from a cheaper option to the ultra luxurious.

Sonos Ace

Sonos Ace review | Sonos

The first pair of headphones from the uber popular company Sonos more than live up to the hype. You can find my full thoughts in my review here.

But for a quick breakdown, it was a completely revelatory auditory experience. I gave them five stars and was particularly impressed by how good the sound was, of course, but also the battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

I made the switch over to using Apple AirPods during the pandemic and haven’t looked back. And the AirPods Pro 2 are even better than the original pair I had.

The noise cancelling is fantastic and even better it doesn’t do the unpleasant suction effect when it turns on now. They have amazing battery life and the audio quality, across books, podcasts and music is brilliant - see the 7 reasons why they are one of my best ever purchases.

AIAIAI TMA-2 Move

If you have a bit of a lower budget, you definitely can’t go wrong with these bluetooth headphones by AIAIAI. A favourite in music studios, it is not hard to see why - read my full review here.

But in brief the sound quality is supreme, they offer plenty of flexibility and customisation and you don’t miss noise cancelling when using them. They could prove a huge hit with a music lover in your life.

Baseus Bowie

The most recent pair of headphones I have been testing out, the Baseus Bowie, are a real hidden gem. The price tag may not be as massive and the name not as famous as Sonos or Apple, but they really punch above their weight.

They are ultra comfy on the ear, I have felt no discomfort during long use sessions. It also boasts an impressive 65 hour battery life - I didn’t have a timer running all the time, but it felt like I could go a full week without charging, even using them regularly throughout the work day.

What are the best headphones you have used this year? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].