This company gives away more than 250 prizes every week for £1.50

Daymade's prizes can be absolutely massive | Daymade

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The prizes include lavish holidays, supercars, and the latest gadgets - and there's a one-in-three chance of winning something

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you've never heard of Daymade before, now is the time to take a closer look. It's a prize draw company with a difference.

Unlike some of the big household names out there, such as Omaze, or BOTB, Daymade has a remarkable number of prizes to give away per entry, often more than 250.

A world cruise is among the top-tier prizes | Daymade

And, yes, entries to win these prizes costs as little as £1.50. And, yes, the odds of winning something, according to the Daymade website, are around one in three.

Cheapest tickets for life-changing prizes - the best offers on the web right now Omaze £6 million Norfolk dream house: £10 tickets - click here Raffle House £2.5 million Wiltshire dream house: £10 tickets - click here BOTB Knaus motorhome: £2.50 tickets - click here Daymade Porsche Taycan Electric car: £4.80 tickets - click here BOTB win £25,000 cash: Free tickets - click here

The clever thing is, you're in with a really good chance of winning something. It might just be a posh bottle of shampoo, but there is still a chance it could also be a £100,000 car or a holiday of a lifetime.

Single entries into the twice-weekly draws, which take place every Tuesday and Friday, cost £1.50. And the more entries you buy, the cheaper each one is.

Supercar giveaways happen every week | Daymade

There are boost deals to cheaply enhance your odds, and exclusive benefits for people who sign up to premium subscriptions.

But it is possible to take a stab at a big prize for just £1.50. You can even have a free postal entry, if you want.

Subscribers will support Daymade's charity partner Veritree, and so far the company has helped to plant 2,684,353 trees.