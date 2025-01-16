You could win a £20,000 garden makeover for just 70p this week

Create the garden of your dreams with a massive budget - you just need to win the prize | BOTB

The company that gives away dozens of prizes every month is offering the chance to win your dream garden

It's the winter. Most gardens in the UK look a bit sorry for themselves at this time of year.

The trees are bare, the flowering borders are drab and dormant, the patios need jet washing again, and the lawn looks shabby and unloved.

But imagine heading into spring with a brand new garden, landscaped by professionals, perhaps with a garden room or a lavish water feature, and even with a whole suite of new furniture.

Dream prize draw company BOTB is offering this possibility as a prize in one of its latest lifestyle giveaways.

You could win a £20,000 garden makeover just by buying a 70p ticket into the prize draw. It's one of dozens of high-value prizes offered by the firm, which specialises in supercar giveaways, and its timing couldn't be better.

In case you don't have a garden, and you'd struggle to blow £20,000 on your balcony, you could opt for a £20,000 bag of cash instead - and perhaps treat yourself to a new car, or a lavish holiday.

But having a freshly landscaped garden in time for the longer nights and warmer days would be a dream come true for most people, and that's why the prize is proving popular.

All you need to do is visit the site, log in, choose your prize draw, buy a ticket, and sit back and hope for a phone call.