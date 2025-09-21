That all changed in 1994 for England and Wales, with the introduction of the Sunday Trading Act, and in 1997 for Northern Ireland, as the Shops (Sunday Trading &c.) Order was approved.

Scotland never had the same restrictions on Sunday opening as the rest of the UK, though many shops chose to stay closed.

Today, shops across the UK are as busy as ever on Sundays, albeit with restricted opening hours for larger stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

But how did we fill our hours on a Sunday before the lure of retail therapy was an option?

This retro photo gallery shows some of the most popular pastimes of the 70s and 80s in the UK, from fitness trends to DIY pursuits.

How did you spend your weekends back then? Do these nostalgic photos bring back any memories for you?

For more 70s and 80s nostalgia, check out our look back at popular sweets and chocolate bars that were discontinued before their time.

1 . Put a record on Many a lazy Sunday afternoon in the 70s and was spent beside the record player listening to the latest vinyl releases, often with friends, before cassettes took over in the mid-80s | Getty Images Photo: Frank Tewkesbury/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

2 . Organise your stamp collection Stamp collecting was particularly popular during the 70s and 80s, when youngsters everywhere dreamed of finding a valuable Penny Black | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

3 . On your bike Youngsters enjoyed greater freedom to get around on their bikes in the 70s and 80s, when the Raleigh Chopper was on every child's wish list | Getty Images Photo: Leon Morris/Hulton Archive