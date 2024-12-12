What is considered one of Whitney Houston’s definitive releases, her cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” still sat in the pole position on the UK single charts, heading into its sixth week at the top of the chart.

The song, which was used for the film “The Bodyguard” starring Houston alongside Kevin Costner, would end up spending 10 weeks at the top of the UK chart, finally being toppled in February 1993 by another nostalgic earworm, “No Limit” by 2 Unlimited.

The success of the song was even greater back in the United States, where it stayed upon the Billboard Top 200 for 14 weeks, before eventually succumbing to the overwhelming success of Disney’s “Aladdin” and the signature song from the film, “A Whole New World.”

But in terms of length of time at the top of both the UK and US singles charts, has anyone bettered Whitney Houston’s performance since the release of the song, or does she still hold somewhat of a record for her reign atop the charts both sides of the Atlantic between 1992 and 1993?

1 . Frankie Lane - "I Believe" (18 weeks) Frankie Laine's classic ballad "I Believe" holds the record for the longest consecutive reign at the top of the UK Singles Chart, with an astonishing 18 weeks at Number 1 in 1953. His success was not a single stint, though—it saw three separate runs at the top, one of which stretched to an impressive nine weeks straight. | Getty Images

2 . Bryan Adams - "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" (16 weeks) Bryan Adams' epic ballad, the love theme from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, ruled the UK charts for 16 weeks in 1991. It was one of the most unrelenting chart-toppers of its time, staying at Number 1 from July until October before U2's "The Fly" finally dethroned it. | Getty Images

3 . Wet Wet Wet – "Love Is All Around" (15 weeks) The Scottish band's cover of "Love Is All Around" became a UK chart phenomenon in 1994, staying at Number 1 for 15 consecutive weeks, the longest reign of the 1990s. Taken from the Four Weddings and a Funeral soundtrack, this earworm was practically unavoidable that summer. | Getty Images

4 . Drake - "One Dance" (15 weeks) Drake's global hit "One Dance" topped the UK charts for 15 weeks in 2016, marking the longest-running Number 1 of the digital age. The infectious track, featuring Wizkid and Kyla, kept its hold on the top spot throughout the summer, eventually being replaced by Major Lazer's "Cold Water." | Getty Images