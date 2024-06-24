British number two Harriet Dart set up a second-round showdown with 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in Eastbourne by edging a marathon three-set epic against Marie Bouzkova.

With Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu not playing until Tuesday, Dart was the most high-profile Briton in action on the opening day of the main draw of the Rothesay International at Devonshire Park.

The 27-year-old wild card battled back from a double break and 4-1 down to snatch the opening set and, having fallen agonisingly short of repeating that feat in the second, eventually progressed 7-5 6-7 (7) 6-4 in just under three and a half hours.

Top seed Rybakina, who on Friday retired from her Berlin Open quarter-final against Victoria Azarenka due to illness, awaits Dart after she received a first-round bye.

“It was an incredible match, so many ups and downs,” said world number 105 Dart, who revealed she was struggling with wisdom tooth pain during a topsy-turvy Centre Court encounter.

“Marie’s an incredible fighter and always makes it tough. I’m very happy that it turned my way this time.”

Earlier, Billy Harris won the battle of the British players by defeating fellow wild card Jacob Fearnley in the men’s draw.

British number five Harris, a quarter-finalist at Queen’s Club last week, continued his impressive grass-court form by triumphing 6-4 7-6 (7).

The 29-year-old from Nottingham will take on American second seed Tommy Paul, last year’s Eastbourne runner-up, in the last 16.

Raducanu continues her preparations for Wimbledon by taking on fellow former US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday in the first round at Devonshire Park.

“I have a big joy for playing in the UK, I missed it last year, obviously, and it’s nice – you kind of forget the feeling,” said Raducanu.

