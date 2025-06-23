19 pictures of Emma Raducanu with 'very annoying injury' practicing at Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon

British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been going through her paces on the grass at Devonshire Park.

The former US Open champion was handed a testing draw at the Eastbourne Open, where she is expected to make a return after managing a back problem.

The 22-year-old has been troubled by the issue since competing at Strasbourg in May ahead of the French Open.

Raducanu took an off-court medical timeout during her quarter-final loss to Zheng Qinwen at Queen’s Club last week, after which it was confirmed she would miss the Berlin Open, having been offered a wild card into the WTA 500 event.

She returns to action at Eastbourne and is seeded seventh in the draw, Raducanu has been handed a first-round match against American Ann Li.

Should Raducanu progress through the top half of the draw, she could then come up against two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur in the second round.

At last year’s LTA event on the south coast, Raducanu claimed a first victory over a top-10 player by defeating Jessica Pegula before going on to make the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Defending Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina, the Australian world number 16, is also a potential opponent in the quarter-finals.

Speaking about her fitness issues Raducanu said: “It’s been lingering for the last few weeks and I have had back issues before.

“I think it’s just a vulnerability of mine. I know I need to take good care of it.

“I’m not overly concerned that it’s something serious, but I know it’s something that’s very annoying and needs proper and careful management.”

1 . Emma Raducanu EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain practices during the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2 . Emma Raducanu EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain practices during the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

3 . Emma Raducanu EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain looks on during practice at the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst