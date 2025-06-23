EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain looks on as she rests in a practice session during the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)placeholder image
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain looks on as she rests in a practice session during the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

19 pictures of Emma Raducanu with 'very annoying injury' practicing at Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 11:27 BST
Eastbourne Tennis at Devonshire Park 2025

British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been going through her paces on the grass at Devonshire Park.

The former US Open champion was handed a testing draw at the Eastbourne Open, where she is expected to make a return after managing a back problem.

The 22-year-old has been troubled by the issue since competing at Strasbourg in May ahead of the French Open.

Raducanu took an off-court medical timeout during her quarter-final loss to Zheng Qinwen at Queen’s Club last week, after which it was confirmed she would miss the Berlin Open, having been offered a wild card into the WTA 500 event.

She returns to action at Eastbourne and is seeded seventh in the draw, Raducanu has been handed a first-round match against American Ann Li.

Should Raducanu progress through the top half of the draw, she could then come up against two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur in the second round.

At last year’s LTA event on the south coast, Raducanu claimed a first victory over a top-10 player by defeating Jessica Pegula before going on to make the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Defending Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina, the Australian world number 16, is also a potential opponent in the quarter-finals.

Speaking about her fitness issues Raducanu said: “It’s been lingering for the last few weeks and I have had back issues before.

“I think it’s just a vulnerability of mine. I know I need to take good care of it.

“I’m not overly concerned that it’s something serious, but I know it’s something that’s very annoying and needs proper and careful management.”

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain practices during the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

1. Emma Raducanu

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain practices during the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain practices during the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

2. Emma Raducanu

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain practices during the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain looks on during practice at the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

3. Emma Raducanu

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain looks on during practice at the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during a practice session at the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

4. Emma Raducanu - Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during a practice session at the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 22, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Emma RaducanuEastbourneQueen's ClubWimbledon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice