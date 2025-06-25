Spectators watch on Day One of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Parkplaceholder image
Spectators watch on Day One of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park

29 brilliant crowd pictures from Eastbourne Tennis week as Emma Raducanu dazzles

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 11:48 BST
Devonshire Park welcomes tennis fans once again to the 2025 Eastbourne Open

The crowds will once again be out out in force as the second round of the Eastbourne Open gets underway today with six Brits in singles action as well as the return of the reigning men’s champion.

Jodie Burrage will open the action on Centre Court against Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, before British No.1 Emma Raducanu takes on Australian Maya Joint.

Dan Evans has a tough match against second seed and former Queen’s champion Tommy Paul in the third match on Centre, followed by a blockbuster clash between Taylor Fritz and Joao Fonseca.

Elsewhere, Billy Harris plays Mattia Bellucci second on Court 5, Francesca Jones faces Nottingham runner-up Dayana Yastremska last on Court 1, and Jacob Fearnley closes out Court 2 vs Marcus Giron.

Here’s 37 brilliant crowd pictures from Eastbourne Tennis week – courtesy Getty Images for LTA

Play your way at Devonshire Park

1. Eastbourne Open 2025

Play your way at Devonshire Park Photo: Tom Dulat

Merchandise at Devonshire Park

2. Eastbourne Open 2025

Merchandise at Devonshire Park Photo: Tom Dulat

Jodie Burrage of Great Britain signs autographs during the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park

3. Eastbourne Open 2025

Jodie Burrage of Great Britain signs autographs during the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Screen at Devonshire Park

4. Eastbourne Open 2025

Screen at Devonshire Park Photo: Tom Dulat

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Emma Raducanu
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice