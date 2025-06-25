29 brilliant crowd pictures from Eastbourne Tennis week as Emma Raducanu dazzles

The crowds will once again be out out in force as the second round of the Eastbourne Open gets underway today with six Brits in singles action as well as the return of the reigning men’s champion.

Jodie Burrage will open the action on Centre Court against Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, before British No.1 Emma Raducanu takes on Australian Maya Joint.

Dan Evans has a tough match against second seed and former Queen’s champion Tommy Paul in the third match on Centre, followed by a blockbuster clash between Taylor Fritz and Joao Fonseca.

Elsewhere, Billy Harris plays Mattia Bellucci second on Court 5, Francesca Jones faces Nottingham runner-up Dayana Yastremska last on Court 1, and Jacob Fearnley closes out Court 2 vs Marcus Giron.

Here's 37 brilliant crowd pictures from Eastbourne Tennis week

