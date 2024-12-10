360 Law Services sponsors Chichester Under 16 Rugby Club, enhancing team spirit and accessibility

360 Law Services is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Chichester Under 16 Rugby Club, a vital gesture that ensures every player can enjoy the game without financial strain. This partnership underscores 360 Law Services' commitment to supporting local communities and fostering inclusivity in sports.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the generous support of 360 Law Services, Chichester Under 16s now has access to uniform travel and training kits. This sponsorship not only alleviates financial pressure on families but also fosters a sense of unity and identity within the team. Just as a school uniform promotes camaraderie among students, a team uniform will enhance team spirit and solidarity among the players.

With over 75 specialist legal advisors across the UK including Chichester, 360 Law Services is dedicated to delivering comprehensive and affordable legal solutions while actively supporting community initiatives. The company offers legal advice across the entire spectrum of law, including private client issues, consumer law and corporate and commercial matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Ward, Head Coach expressed his gratitude, saying, “On behalf of the entire Chichester Under 16 Rugby Club, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to 360 Law Services for their generous sponsorship. Their support ensures that every player can participate fully, wear their kit with pride, and experience the joy of playing rugby without financial concerns.”

Chichester Under 16 Rugby Club

Rugby is often perceived as an elitist sport, with many of the best teams hailing from private schools rather than local clubs or academies. Chichester Rugby Club stands as a beacon for players outside the private school system, offering a place to play for the sheer love of the game. Volunteer coaches dedicate their time to organise training, matches, and tours, exemplifying their deep commitment to the sport.The costs associated with playing rugby can be a significant barrier. For many families, expenses such as tour costs (£350+), boots (£70+), club fees (£150), travel (£200+ per year), and training kit (£50 per season) can quickly add up. These costs often force parents into difficult decisions, potentially leaving some players unable to fully participate or benefit from the sport.www.360lawservices.com