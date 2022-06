Petra Kvitova and Taylor Fritz won the coveted women's and men's singles titles at Devonshire Park in front of a large and appreciative crowd while Serbian Aleksandra Krunic and Poland’s Magda Linette were crowned women’s doubles champions by default after an injury to one of their opponents. Relive the best of the final day action in our gallery on this page and the ones linked and get reaction from the week's winners in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.