'A baptism of fire' - Crawley Town boss on what life at Reds has been like so far

Crawley’s new manager has described his start at the Reds like “a baptism of fire”.

During Etherington's three weeks in charge, an illness has swept through most of his players, the club have withdrawn their number 9, Tom Nichols from match-day selection after receiving a "serious offer" from another club whilst several back-room staff have left. In Crawley’s recent loss to then bottom of the league Hartlepool, the club’s top scorer, Ashley Nadesan and starting centre-back Joel Lynch were both injured in quick succession for a possible eight weeks.

“It’s been a baptism of fire to say the least,” said Etherington, only two games into his new role. “The situation with Tom [Nichols] and these illnesses, then [Joel] Lynch and [Ashley] Nadesan getting injured within seconds of each other. So it’s been a challenge but I can always look back and take stuff from it.”

Matty Etherington.

Jason Moriarty, the club’s strength and conditioning coach with a strong relationship with the first team squad is leaving the Reds. Meanwhile, goalkeeping coach Luke O’Reilly has departed for Manchester United and has been replaced by former Brighton goalkeeper, John Keeley.

“This has all happened when I’ve came in,” said Etherington on the recent change of personnel. “Luke (O’Reilly) the goalkeeping coach told me he was leaving; he’d handed his notice in previously. Jason Moriarty also who’s been brilliant since I’ve been here. So, I’ve come into the club and two of my back-room staff are leaving within a month.

“It happened after Kevin (Betsy) left, I believe, and they started to think about moving on. It’s something we’ve got to deal with. It’s not ideal because we need to get the right people in and make sure they’re good at what they do.”

On the morning of Crawley’s defeat last Friday, two of Etherington’s players came down with an illness which would go on to infect a majority of the squad.

