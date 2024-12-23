A derby draw for YM and Loxwood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham YMCA 2-2 Loxwood FC

It was Monday Night Football under the lights at the Herbert Direct Stadium as YM took on the Magpies in a SCFL Premier Division match.

Before the fixture YM were just two points ahead of Loxwood; and coming into the match they were still buzzing after their 3-0 victory over Midhurst and Easebourne. Loxwood were on the end of a 5-0 thrashing against Petersfield Town, so were looking for an improved performance, which they certainly had.

On National Christmas Movie Marathon Day; the players, staff, volunteers and fans were out braving the cold watching this end to end thriller. Aaron Bogle took the reins as YM’s manager, Liam Giles was unavailable.

Dos Santos wins the header

From the kickoff it was a game full of heart and desire, it was a typical local derby with a good turnout of over 100 in attendance. With just four minutes in, the dangerous Dos Santos robbed a Loxwood defender of the ball but his shot went wide from close range.

YM were on top with Loxwood struggling to create any shooting opportunities. On 17th minutes YM drew first blood. The ball was played into the Loxwood box, the keeper failed to clear the ball and the excellent Ryan Burrell-Grant poked the ball into the back of the net.

There were a few more opportunities for YM but the Loxwood keeper made some good saves. On 32 minutes YM doubled their lead; a cross came in from the left, it bounced up and Liam Avery got his head to it. He lobbed it over the keeper making it two goals in two games.

Within two minutes, after an unfortunate defensive error, Loxwood got one back. Loxwood’s striker was in the right place to wrong foot Tiwa Fujamade and placed it into the near post.

At 2-1 the teams went in for half time knowing it was all to play for. Loxwood’s young team came out with purpose and after just six minutes got their equaliser. YM lost the ball and Loxwood attacked through the middle. Alfie Jones who was having a great game was unable to stop the striker who side stepped the keeper on the edge of the box and scored with his left foot.

YM didn’t fold and kept pushing forward but again Loxwood attacked through the middle on the hour. The striker was fast and his shot smashed against the crossbar. A close call for YM, but the score remained at 2-2.

As the game progressed both teams made some substitutes in an attempt to liven up their attacks and take all three points. The crowd loved the competitive nature of the match and when YM scored, it was the away fans who greeted the offside flag like a winner. YM’s third goal was ruled out, but it looked like the correct decision.

After much effort by both teams, the referee called time and a 2-2 draw was a fair result, one point a piece.

Assistant manager, Aaron Bogle was spoken to after the match and said;“We started really well, high intensity, winning first and second balls. We scored two good goals but unfortunately two mistakes have cost us today”.

Next up for YM is a tough away match against high flying Petersfield Town and Loxwood entertain Midhurst and Easebourne FC. Both matches to be played on the 28th December, their last matches of an eventful 2024.