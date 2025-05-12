A look back of Crawley Town's rollercoaster season with GH Away Travel

Alain Harper, who runs GH Away Travel for Crawley Town fans, looks back over a rollercoaster ride of a season for Crawley Town.

We started the season under no illusion that it was going to be a difficult one in League One, especially with the teams we were going to be playing including eight former Premiership teams. This was eclipsed by most of the players who got us promoted into League One either sold, or could not agree new terms with the club.

This was a major concern to all supporters of our club but we did see an influx of players coming into the club which eased a few concerns. But quite rightly our owners WAGMI took a lot of criticism from supporters. We still had "super" Scott Lindsey and the coaching team at the club, could they develop these new players into a side capable to compete in League One?

Our season on the road started at Cambridge United and another win, a great start after the home win against Blackpool on the opening day of the season. Everything was positive and moving in the right direction.

Crawley Town fans at St Andrew's for the 0-0 draw with Birmingham City | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

We had the Carabao Cup match at Brighton where we took over 3500 supporters and on our part we had four full coaches making the short trip down the A23 to the Amex “the proper A23 derby”– another great team performance but in the end a defeat to the Premiership side.

We were playing some good football but not scoring, which has been our downfall for most of the season. Scott Lindsey and the coaching side departed to MK Dons which was an extremely disappointing situation as we were holding our own in the League until then.

Rob Elliot was appointed from National League side Gateshead and he brought in his own coaching team which had little to no experience in the EFL – quite rightly supporters were again extremely concerned by this development. We went out of the FA Cup in the second round against Lincoln City 4-2 after being 2-0 up and having beaten them at home earlier in the season. We narrowly beat National League South side Maidenhead United after extra time in the first round.

Performances were the same, going forward but playing out from the back in the Lindsey style – we were a possession based team and were second in the league only behind Birmingham – major difference was that they were scoring for fun and we were letting in goals “not for fun”.

We were conceding goals at critical points in matches, especially in the final 15 minutes. By Christmas and the New Year we were in the bottom four and starting to be cast adrift from the teams above. With a 4-1 lead at Exeter and drawing 4-4 was a real disappointment and then a heavy defeat at Barnsley.

Going into the second half of the season we signed a couple of players but sold Ronan Darcy to Wigan, again a decision which didn’t go down well with supporters. Results were still poor and a losing run of eight matches saw the club deep in a relegation battle and most supporters were resigned already to the fact that we were going back to League 2 after only one season.

Defeat at Bolton after being 3-1 up and then the 5-0 demolition by Huddersfield was the final straw for the owners who sacked Rob Elliot and put is assistant Louis Storey in charge of team affairs. However within 24 hours Scott Lindsey was back at the helm of the club on a three-year deal, having been sacked by MK Dons a few weeks earlier due to their lack of progress being made in League 2.

Our supporters were surprised but overjoyed by this appointment, a win for WAGMI – could he do a third miracle – on the face of it probably not, in reality he almost did but an added time goal by Burton Albion against Cambridge United proved that it was just one win away from League One survival.

Everyone can look at this season and see where things went wrong, losing when winning matches, suspensions and injuries that saw key players out for several months. But the biggest loss was losing Scott Lindsey at a critical time and appointing a manager with no EFL experience – we know that WAGMI like to do things differently but maybe in hindsight this wasn’t the best time to do this.

Our away support has been brilliant all season and we have averaged just over 300 a great increase over the past two seasons – let’s hope we can maintain this number going forward to next season.

What is done is done and as from August we will be in League Two again – but with Scott Lindsey on a three-syear deal then maybe we will bounce back – I am much more confident that this will be another good season coming up.

What can we look forward too next season – firstly the retained list should be released soon so we will hopefully see the majority of last season’s squad remaining at the club – we could see how they can play under the guidance of Scott Lindsey with one draw and three wins in the last four matches. The new fixtures are released in June and the pre-season matches of which two are at home, one against a Premiership team and a second against a Championship side.

From our point we have had a really good season and have managed to cover all costs to the away games – bringing in the bank transfer payments have certainly helped me. We have seen a rise in supporters travelling on our coaches and have taken two coaches to three league games, two of these to end of the season matches at Birmingham and Shrewsbury. We have found another couple of new pubs which we will be visiting again next season as both Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers were relegated as well.

As normal all the monies will be carried forward to next season to cover costs for any loss-making coaches that we may have. By the looks of it, we will have less travelling in League 2 with the relegation of Carlisle United and Morecambe plus promotion Bradford, Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers to League 1. We have Barnet promoted from the National League and I must admit I would like to see Southend coming up as well but would not mind York City being a new ground for me having moved from the Kit Kat Crescent Stadium.

Over this season we haven’t had any real traffic problems, a couple of diversions and of course the trip to Birmingham when we were told on the Thursday afternoon before Good Friday the day of the game that they wanted our coaches to be at the stadium for 1.30pm to park up as they closed the roads around the stadium– and you just knew we would hit traffic disruption being a bank holiday weekend.

I have a few people to thank for this season – obviously United Coaches who have provided us with a first class service and their team of drivers all of whom have been extremely good and have joined in all the banter. Patrick who had driven a couple of minibuses and arranged the overnight trip to Blackpool. Ann Brake for keeping the coaches as tidy as possible with providing the rubbish bags. George Snashall for his time and effort providing the mini away programmes throughout the season.

Everyone who entered the “Total Points” competition and Kerion Pash the winner, we may do this again for next season, the whole season total. We will have an entry fee with the winner getting a Season Ticket for the following season – if you are interested in joining in then please let me know and we will judge it with numbers to determine the cost of entry and a date when entries have to in by.

All the pubs that we have visited during the season – those who have provided us the buffets and those who didn’t – but hopefully next season they will have seen how well you all behave.

But finally you – all the supporters that travel with us to the away games. We have had many new people join us this season and hopefully they have enjoyed the experience and will return for some if not all our away matches coming up in the new season. It’s difficult when we have had a season like this, but overall numbers we are pleased to say have increased and it all bodes well for next season.

We will continue with our updates as things happen at the football club or with any information about away travel for next season. All the best for the summer, have a good break and see you back in the stadium soon – hopefully with some more improvements made.

