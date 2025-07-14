A week of mixed fortunes for Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club

It was a great win on Wednesday for Pavilion Players P. Edmunds and W. Davis in the mixed pairs against T, Williams and R. Cox from Middleton in the area final. 24-17 They started well and were 8-1 up after the first four ends and held on through the match.

Thursday the ladies played in the Double rink home and away against Hurstpierpoint. The away team of P. Edmunds, S. Pearson, K. Byrnes and skip S. Gubbins. It was a evenly balanced game with the score ending with a 21-21draw. The home team of J. Woods, C. Cheeseman, A. Button and skip T. McLaughlin also had a close game but the ladies of Hurstpierpoint picked up a four on the sixteenth end drawing the match 14 all they then went on to pick up two singles on the last two ends to win 16-14.

Friday Pavilion Played Worthing in the Brodie away Pavilion lost on two rinks won on one and drew on another losing overall 70-63 which ment seven points to Worthing and three to Pavililon.It was a very hot afternoon.

Worthing Pavilion Bears had an evening home match against East Preston. The rinks were shared two each, but the overall score was 66-52 in favour of Pavilion so they collected the points 6-4. Pavilion Top Rink of D. Thomas, A. Crowter, J. Winkley and Skip C. Davey 26-7

Sunday Pavilion played Henfield away in a friendly, Pavilion won on three rinks losing on one the top rink was P. Edmunds, G. Pratt and D. Berry 22-12. The overall score was 68- 61 in favour of Pavilion.