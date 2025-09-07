A week can seem a long time in any walk of life, and it is no different for golfers watching their results and the weather go from one extreme to the other as each day passes.

Horsham Seniors started the week with a friendly match away against Chichester Golf Club. Although the weather held up long enough to finish the game the result was a win for Chichester 4–2. A noble effort with some disheartening scores.

The lead team of Jim White and Will Pitt, playing against Phillip Smith and the Chichester Captain, Tony James, lost their match 6&5. Richard Burke and Keith Martin lost by the same margin, and Matt Price and Ian Cherriman lost 6&4, Peter Bayles and Kevin Lee lost 4&3. Well done to Andrew Bacon and Bob Andrews who won their match 5&3, and to Graham King and Peter Martin who won 2&1.

Each year the Horsham Seniors’ Captain holds a Charity Fundraising Day that is organised for the Tuesday and Wednesday players to enjoy a fun competition and the opportunity to donate to a good cause. Sadly, the rain and showers that were forecast turned into deluges and strong winds that meant the competition had to be abandoned and postponed to another date.

The end of the week however brought much better weather offering Horsham Seniors the possibility of a better outcome in their Home Match against Tilgate Golf Club, and the result was a welcome win for Horsham 5–2.

Although the rain may have stopped play earlier in the week it certainly contributed to the course being in much better condition with the greens in particularly good order. Will Pitt was in the lead team again, this time taking on the role of captain.

With his playing partner Kevin Lee against John McDonnell and Chris Burton from Tilgate they halved their match. Ian Cherriman and Nigel Hills also halved theirs and Richard Burke and Bob Briggs lost a close contest 2&1.

Graham King and Derek Jones won 4&3 with Peter Bayles and Roger Southgate, and Andrew Bacon and Howard Mannion winning their matches 2&1. Nairon Khan and Alan Butt won one up to end a most agreeable day, adding one more win to the scoreboard.