A win for The Green's veterans

A win completes the summer campaign

Last week The Green's veterans' tennis team completed their summer fixtures in the Mike Comber Cup competition when they entertained the Southdown team from Lewes.

The first pair of Stuart Clode with Amanda Ruck comfortably won their two rubbers in two sets but Paul Tune with Beaula Page found the opposition much tougher.

They lost to the Southdown first pair by 5-7, 1-6 but then beat the second pair by 7-5, 6-1, so bringing up a 3-1 victory for The Green.

Over the summer the team have won two matches and lost two matches so producing a mid-table position in this event.