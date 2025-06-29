Aldwick CC ones and twos win again
Sam Caddy's 104* took Wittering to 223-3, sharing a 151 partnership with Dominic Fecher, 75.
Ed White 89* and Nigel Lugg 53, gave Aldwick a seven-wicket win, leaving Aldwick in second place in the league.
Aldwick seconds asked Middleton Academy to bat and they scored 203-9, Jaydon Wellstead taking 3-20.
When Tanveer Ahmed 43* joined Ollie Smith 60*,for the fifth wicket, Aldwick needed 122, which they got with 10 balls to spare.
Ex-Aldwick player Will Pegg scored 103 for Arundel, who totalled 329. Dexter Hodges took his first league wicket. Andy Massey, 25, top scored as Aldwick threes fell 200 short.