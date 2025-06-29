Aldwick in action v Chichester Priory Park earlier in the season | Picture: Chris Hatton

Aldwick CC entertained West Wittering in Division 5 West of the Sussex League – and on a good batting wicket, only six wickets fell.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Caddy's 104* took Wittering to 223-3, sharing a 151 partnership with Dominic Fecher, 75.

Ed White 89* and Nigel Lugg 53, gave Aldwick a seven-wicket win, leaving Aldwick in second place in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick seconds asked Middleton Academy to bat and they scored 203-9, Jaydon Wellstead taking 3-20.

When Tanveer Ahmed 43* joined Ollie Smith 60*,for the fifth wicket, Aldwick needed 122, which they got with 10 balls to spare.

Ex-Aldwick player Will Pegg scored 103 for Arundel, who totalled 329. Dexter Hodges took his first league wicket. Andy Massey, 25, top scored as Aldwick threes fell 200 short.