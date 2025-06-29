Aldwick CC ones and twos win again

By James Smith
Contributor
Published 29th Jun 2025, 06:54 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 10:21 BST
Aldwick in action v Chichester Priory Park earlier in the season | Picture: Chris Hattonplaceholder image
Aldwick in action v Chichester Priory Park earlier in the season | Picture: Chris Hatton
Aldwick CC entertained West Wittering in Division 5 West of the Sussex League – and on a good batting wicket, only six wickets fell.

Sam Caddy's 104* took Wittering to 223-3, sharing a 151 partnership with Dominic Fecher, 75.

Ed White 89* and Nigel Lugg 53, gave Aldwick a seven-wicket win, leaving Aldwick in second place in the league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aldwick seconds asked Middleton Academy to bat and they scored 203-9, Jaydon Wellstead taking 3-20.

When Tanveer Ahmed 43* joined Ollie Smith 60*,for the fifth wicket, Aldwick needed 122, which they got with 10 balls to spare.

Ex-Aldwick player Will Pegg scored 103 for Arundel, who totalled 329. Dexter Hodges took his first league wicket. Andy Massey, 25, top scored as Aldwick threes fell 200 short.

Related topics:Sussex League
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice