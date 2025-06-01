Aldwick nearly snatch defeat from jaws of victory at Goodwood

Aldwick's first team travelled to play Chichester Priory Park seconds in front of Goodwood House.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a good bowling performance and excellent fielding, they almost snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory in the Sussex Division 5 West clash.

Matthew Crocker (69*) took Chichester to 209-5. At 150-2, when Tim Robinson fell for 92, Aldwick were coasting. Thanks to some poor running, they scraped over the line, winning by 3 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick twos kept their 100% record beating Pagham by seveb wickets. Chashing 165, Nigel Lugg 43* and Ed Gyde 49 saw them home.

Aldwick CC's first XI line up at Goodwood before beating Chi Priory Park twos - picture by Chris Hatton

Despite 5-30 from Mike Bennett, Bognor scored 153. Aldwick at one stage were 22-7 before Duncan Dixon (29*) and Jaydon Wellsted (26) took the innings to 93.

We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/