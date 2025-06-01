Aldwick nearly snatch defeat from jaws of victory at Goodwood
Despite a good bowling performance and excellent fielding, they almost snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory in the Sussex Division 5 West clash.
Matthew Crocker (69*) took Chichester to 209-5. At 150-2, when Tim Robinson fell for 92, Aldwick were coasting. Thanks to some poor running, they scraped over the line, winning by 3 wickets.
Aldwick twos kept their 100% record beating Pagham by seveb wickets. Chashing 165, Nigel Lugg 43* and Ed Gyde 49 saw them home.
Despite 5-30 from Mike Bennett, Bognor scored 153. Aldwick at one stage were 22-7 before Duncan Dixon (29*) and Jaydon Wellsted (26) took the innings to 93.
