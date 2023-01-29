Dion Conroy scored on his return to the side in Scott Lindsey's long-awaited first match in the dugout for the Red Devils as they beat promotion hopefuls, Salford, 3-2 at the Broadfield Stadium.

Conroy made his return from injury against Salford and got himself on the scoresheet, scoring Crawley’s second of the game in the 34th minute.

The centre half spoke after the game about his comeback and what it meant to be back in the team and winning.

“A clean sheet would have topped it off but the three points is all that matters really. Happy to be back and now hopefully we can go on a long run.”

Picture courtesy of Crawley Town

The clean sheet evaded Conroy and his defence in the end, conceding twice in the latter stages of the match, putting a marker on what was a decent performance overall from Lindsey’s side. Conroy explained how his lack of match fitness was a factor in the end of the match.

“Obviously I haven’t played for three months, haven’t had any friendlies to get myself fit, I was a bit tired towards the end of the game.”

Salford made changes after Crawley’s third goal and were playing more direct with substitute Matt Smith playing a big role in Salford’s success late on. Conroy spoke about how Salford’s tactical change got the better of the Crawley defence.

“We didn’t get the press right. I was trying to keep the line up but they threw so many bodies forward and they had time on the ball and were just launching it.”

The Crawley number three isn’t a stranger to the new manager as Lindsey was Conroy’s assistant manager last season at Swindon. He spoke well of the new boss and explained how his experience with him has been.

“He’s such a good guy, he’s a great manager, he’s a great coach, he’s very detailed in everything and all the players have bought into it.”

Conroy wasn’t just reuniting with the manager as former Swindon team mate, Ben Gladwin, signed for Crawley on Friday and was subbed on in the victory. Conroy explained how crucial Gladwin will be to Crawley’s season and how good his relationship with him is.

“He’s someone we need in that changing room. He’s been in all the leagues, he’s been there and done it. We’re good mates, it’s good to see a familiar face and hopefully he can start performing and help us get a few wins.”

Conroy was positive looking ahead after the win and overall performance from his side, crediting how impressive the start was from the Sussex side.