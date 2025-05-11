Another mixed week for Goring Manor bowlers

Once again Goring Manor had a week of mixed results.

In a trip to Norfolk in Littlehampton, a friendly triples match ended in defeat. Losing on three of the four rinks, Goring went down by 43-63. Goring's only winning rink was that of Keith Goodson, Gordon Walker and skip Chris Wood.

A disastrous Brodie Tray home match against Shoreham ended in a 10-0 defeat.

The final match of the week was a home friendly against RAFA of Bognor. Each team won on two rinks and Goring just pipped RAFA at the post with 6968 victory.

Top rink went to Derek King, Chris Wood and skip Bill Porter. Skip Pete Treagust also won.

