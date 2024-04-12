Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Led by captain Ed Stroud, they secured promotion, finishing the season with a top-of-the-table clash against eventual winners Crowborough twos.

Going into this game, South Saxons sat top of the table having lost only one game all season and scoring an incredible 103 goals. However, Crowborough were only three points behind them with a greater goal difference meaning that the last game of the season between both clubs would determine the winner of the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In other words, the stage was set for a climatic, nail-biting last game between the two teams.

South Saxons Men's third team come second in league to secure promotion | Picture: submitted by club

Before the match started, both teams seemed unusually unnerved by the importance of the result but unfortunately for South Saxons, Crowborough seemed to get over their nerves far quicker when just one minute into the game they crossed the ball into the D and swiftly put away the first goal of the match.

Crowborough continued to dominate the first half with Saxons appearing flustered by the early goal and unable to get into their stride. Two more goals for Crowborough followed before half-time.

However, determined to not go out without a fight, Stroud drew up a second-half battle plan for South Saxons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half saw South Saxons start to play to their potential and the extra effort paid off when two goals came in quick succession for South Saxons from Colin Foad and Jamie Sheldon.

With minutes left, South Saxons fought to the very end seeking just one more goal that would have been enough to win them the league. Alas, it was not to be and the game ended 3-2 with Crowborough taking the victory and league title but South Saxons were still content with their podium finish in second place.

Men of the Match were Connor Bune and Wayne Sims who both put their bodies on the line time and time again to deny Crowborough a number of potential goals.

The league success of South Saxons men’s third team is just part of the remarkable season that the club has had this year with three out of six teams promoted – tthe men’s fourth team won their league undefeated and the men’s thirds and ladies second team secured second places in their leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This league success comes as the club is about to launch its new playing kit and teamwear range for next season which will be worn by all teams across the club including the three league-topping teams who have won promotion this season.

Supporting the club has been their new club sponsors Greymoor Homes and FILO (First in Last Out) in Hastings and South Saxons are pleased to announce that they have added the following further club sponsors for next season: Hastings Direct, Rustico Pizzeria and Carr-Taylor Vineyards.