Another windy weekend in Bexhill brings more exciting sailing

A planned cruise up the coast by Bexhill Sailing Club members was thwarted by a little too much wind.

But some of their members did a sail-past at club on their 22ft yacht, on their way from the mooring at Sovereign Harbour to their destination at Hastings Pier. They were cheered by members on our Clubhouse balcony and on the beach.

Next day, Bexhill Sailing Club's Sunday Series continued. The winds brought much more exciting racing than the previous week! Commodore Judith was the Race Officer. She had praise for the safety boat personnel (Phil Mears/Dave Baldwin) who, using the 'anchor bags' to avoid tangles, laid the course fast and accurately.

The catamaran's were treated to an extra-long course so they could make full use of their speed, while the other fleets sailed a smaller Triangle course. The longer course must have suited Tony Lane and his crew Rick Parker. They beat Flo Wright and Abi Wright into second in both races. Although neck-and-neck over the line in the first race, the boat handicap ensured Tony/Rick's win.

Narrowly avoiding the beach groyne

They welcomed new member Rosie Norman on to the water, who came a close second to Bob Palmer (1st place) in both races in Slow fleet. Both sailed Topper boats. Fast fleet saw Logan Adams take 1st place in both races in his Laser Radial. Chris Heath was 2nd in his Devoti D-Zero.

Saturday (May 17) brings more Saturday Series racing, followed by a spectacular Eurovision Party members event. Then the Sunday series continues in the afternoon of the next day. Do come and watch us from the prom, or become a member and watch from our balcony. www.bexhillsailing.club