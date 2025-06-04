Anti-racists and village cricket club join forces

A small anti-racism group has joined forces with an East Sussex cricket club to raise funds for both organisations.

Joe Wakley is captain of Firle CC, based near Lewes, where he is also a supporter of Stand Up To Racism. There have been numerous reports of racism in the cricket world but Firle has a history of welcoming players from a range of ethnic backgrounds.

The campaign has raised around £500 through donations to https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-firle-cricket-club-love-music-hate-racism and through paper forms where Joe is sponsored per run he scores this season.