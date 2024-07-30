Apprentices needed in Sussex for third coach training scheme
Positions are available with Sky High Trampolining and Gymnastics Academy in Uckfield, Sussex Cricket Foundation in Hove, Defiant Sports in Eastbourne, Horsham Sports Services in Horham, Activ8 For Kids in West Sussex, Volume 1 Climbing in East Grinstead, and 1066 Gymnastics Club in Bexhill.
The apprenticeship scheme is an excellent way for young people aged 16-24 who may experience barriers, discrimination, and lack of opportunities, to learn new skills and enter the sport and physical activity sector.
Deadlines to apply range from August 14 to August 19, 2024.
Active Sussex is predominately funded by Sport England and is one of 43 Active Partnerships in England which focuses on increasing physical activity for people across Sussex.
To find out more and to complete the expression of interest form, visit www.activesussex.org/developing-the-workforce/coaching/coach-core/
