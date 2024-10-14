Arunners run for England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Arunners recently took part in the Chester Marathon proudly wearing their England Vests. They were running for England as part of the England Athletics Masters programme. They earned this opportunity through an annual rolling programme of qualifying events.

Lucianne Albrecht, came first in her age category (female 55-59) with a time of 3 hours 18 mins.

Tim Boone, completed his 306th marathon at Chester in a time of 3 hours 31 mins coming 8th in his age category (male 65-69). Following his achievement Tim said “Weather conditions were more conducive to marathon running this year, and there was a very strong, competitive field overall. Excellent organisation, but with almost 770 feet of ascent and descent it's not exactly a fast course”

The MBNA Chester Marathon is the 6th largest Marathon in the UK, 3x winner of the UK's best marathon (up to 5,000 runners).

Tim and Lulu with their medals

The event boasts a lively city centre start and finish, with a route that passes all Chester's iconic landmarks, then heads out into the Cheshire & North Wales countryside, before returning along the banks of the River Dee for an unforgettable finish and all the enthusiasm you could ask for from the Cestrian supporters who line the course to cheer you on.