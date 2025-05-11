AS Crawley win Sunday League Cup

AS Crawley Sunday 6-1 RB Eagles

In the Surrey town of Reigate on Sunday morning, AS Crawley beat RB Eagles in the Redhill and District Division One League Cup final.

Before the match the Eagles posted on Instagram: “Playing against Sussex County Champions and the Redhill League Champions, AS Crawley. Our only game against them ended in a tight 3-2 loss, which could've gone either way. A classic David vs Goliath match up, the boys are raring to cause a Cup upset and add some more silverware to the cabinet.”