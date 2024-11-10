Atletico u-16s triumph in seven-goal thriller

Roffey Robins Atletico 6-1 Chailey & Newick Colts

Roffey Robins Atletico under 16’s delivered a performance that brightened a dank Saturday morning at Dutchells Copse, emphatically beating Chailey & Newick Colts in a seven goal thriller.

Atletico started the game on the front foot, and dominated possession throughout the first half. They took the lead on the five minute mark, with Ethan Douglas striking a wondrous direct free kick after he had been felled on the edge of the penalty area.

One quickly became two as Atletico doubled their lead. Aaron Woodhams played a short corner to right back Henry Dinsdale who swung a cross into the six yard box, finding Noah Ashton who slotted home with his right foot.

The pitch was sticky and the unpredictable surface and random bounce meant that there were quite a few free kicks awarded as players couldn’t predict the travel of the ball. The pitch contributed towards Atletico’s third goal as Douglas drove forward and struck a shot that the keeper should have easily collected. Somehow however, it went right through him and some low key celebrations took place.

Although they didn’t offer a lot, keeper Theo Botevyle had to be on his mettle to pull off two fine saves to maintain by the advantage.

Atletico scored their fourth just before half time. Douglas found the ball in the inside left channel and found Jack Dann on the right edge of the penalty area. Dann struck a sweet shot to the keeper’s left to complete a half of domination.

Half time: Roffey Robins Atletico 4-0 Chailey & Newick Colts

A different Chailey emerged in the second half. After receiving a rocket from their manager at half time they were aggressive and seeking to make a quick start. Romario Moratalla and Dan Klamm controlled the centre of defence, thwarting almost everything that came their way. That was until Chailey capitalised on a moment where the defence was too high and pulled one back.

The game remained cagey, with Atletico struggling to recreate their first half dominance. That said, there were chances. Joshua Bellamy and Rod Ferreira both went close to extending the lead before Douglas did just that. He received the ball from Dawid Zmuda midway through the field and drive forward, leaving two defenders on their backsides before striking a fine shot across the keeper

Will Anderson at left back was constantly busy keeping the opposition right winger in check and Chailey found little joy down that wing.

There was time for one more goal with what turned out to be the final kick of the game. Dinsdale found Dann on the right wing. He ran at the defender, showing a blistering turn of pace to leave the defender for dust. Deadeye Dann cut inside and struck a thunderbolt for his second and Atletico’s sixth.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said “that was another solid team performance. Everyone played their part in remaining disciplined in defence and creative in attack. There is a long way to go this season and the team need to focus on each game as it comes.”

Howden Insurance Player of the Match: Aaron Woodhams