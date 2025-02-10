Awards for coach, players and venue give Hastings tennis a huge boost

The Hastings tennis community is celebrating after a hugely successful night at the LTA Tennis Sussex Awards, with local coaches, players and venues receiving top honors.

Joe Adams was named LTA Tennis Sussex Coach of the Year, recognising his dedication to developing players of all ages and abilities across East Sussex.

With over a decade of coaching experience, Joe’s impact on the local tennis scene continues to grow through his work with Break Point Coaching and beyond.

Meanwhile, Ross Cudmore and his doubles partner Matt Grover were crowned LTA Tennis Sussex Disability Players of the Year.

Matt and Ross with their award

The duo are the current world and European champions in Para standing tennis doubles, and Ross made history as a finalist at the first-ever Para standing tennis Invitational at the US Open last year. Their success has helped raise the profile of the sport both locally and internationally.

Adding to the celebrations, Alexandra Park Tennis Courts won LTA Tennis Sussex Park Venue of the Year. As the only public tennis courts in Hastings, the venue has become a thriving hub for the sport, with over 1,000 local players using the courts in the past year.

Ross Cudmore, co-director of Break Point Coaching, said: "It’s fantastic to see so many local people and venues being recognised for their hard work and achievements. Tennis is growing in Hastings, and these awards highlight the incredible community spirit that drives the sport forward.”