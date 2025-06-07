Back to winning ways for Marine Gardens Bowling Club
Eight points were gained from a 3-1 (70-55) victory. Top Rink honours went to Bob Hurst, Bob Cole and James Albon returning an impressive 21-8 scoreline.
Mention should be made of John Sadler, Duncan Gayler and Jenny Ashman who fell just one shot short of having a Hot Shot.
The visit to Arundel to play in a friendly saw players dodge the rain but it ended in defeat, albeit by a narrow margin 3-1 (67-61).
Bob Cole again featured in the Top Rink together with Lesley McMurdie, Les Gritten and skip Tim Baldwin winning by 25-15, having survived a spirited fightback by Arundel, who won the last 5 ends.
Unfortunately a dire weather forecast led to the postponement of our President's Day, thus ending a quiet week in terms of inter club matches.