Back to winning ways for Marine Gardens Bowling Club

Following successive defeats, Marine Gardens got back to winning ways with an away victory over Tarring Priory in a Brodie Tray match.

Eight points were gained from a 3-1 (70-55) victory. Top Rink honours went to Bob Hurst, Bob Cole and James Albon returning an impressive 21-8 scoreline.

Mention should be made of John Sadler, Duncan Gayler and Jenny Ashman who fell just one shot short of having a Hot Shot.

The visit to Arundel to play in a friendly saw players dodge the rain but it ended in defeat, albeit by a narrow margin 3-1 (67-61).

Bob Cole again featured in the Top Rink together with Lesley McMurdie, Les Gritten and skip Tim Baldwin winning by 25-15, having survived a spirited fightback by Arundel, who won the last 5 ends.

Unfortunately a dire weather forecast led to the postponement of our President's Day, thus ending a quiet week in terms of inter club matches.