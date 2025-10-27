Bar billiards league's best score for 60 years is recorded

The irrepressible Michael Wilson (Windmill GG) has logged up an all-time record break and score in the Billingshurst Bar Billiards League with a near-playout of 21,500 points.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The score was made on the newly-refurbished Roffey Sports and Social Club table in week two and fittingly comes in the league’s Diamond Jubilee year.

There were differing fortunes when the two extremities of the league met on Wednesday: visiting Springbok Club (Alfold) from the west had previously hit the ground running with two good wins putting them top, while Windmill (Crawley) from the east had suffered a mediocre start. But in a match much closer than the score suggests, the Crawley team, without their star Michael, took all five frames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results: Week 1 Springbok Club 4.5, Roffey SSC B 0.5; Roffey SSC A 4, Cricketers (Railway) 1; Windmill GG 3, Plough 2; Cricketers WG 3, Alfold SC 2; Week 2: Roffey SSC B 3, Windmill GG 2; Plough 4, Cricketers WG 1; Cricketers (Railway) 1, Springbok Club 4; Alfold SC 1, Roffey SSC A 4; Week 3: Roffey SSC A 4, Plough 1; Cricketers WG 4, Roffey SSC B 1; Windmill GG 5, Springbok Club 0; Alfold SC 2, Cricketers (Railway) 3;

Michael Wilson in action at a recent event

League Tables: Div.1 - 1.Roffey SSC A 12pts; 2.Windmill GG 10pts; 3. Springbok Club 8.5pts; 4. Roffey SSC B 4.5pts; Div.2 - 1. Cricketers WG 8pts; 2. Plough 7pts; 3. Cricketers (Railway) 5pts; 4. Alfold SC 5pts.

Roffey’s John Slee and Wisborough Green’s Ricky Dewdney took part in National Competitions held in High Wycombe.

John played in both the All-England Over50s and the Over60s competitions but was not able to repeat his successes of 2019 and 2021 (finalist in Over50s) and 2023 (winner of the Over60s). On this occasion both competitions were won by local player Alan Donovan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Ricky was representing Surrey for the first time in the AEBBA Individual Championships in a high quality field, the other county champions being John Scoones (Berks), Matt Jones (Bucks) Mark Trafford (Oxon), Matt Knight (Sussex) and Curt Driver (Kent).

All players managed at least one win on the day, but Matt Jones went through the card and Mark Trafford claimed runner-up spot with a win in his final leg.