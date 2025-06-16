Barcombe beat St Andrews (Burgess Hill) by 10 wickets in their latest Sussex League Division 6 Central clash.

Harry Stewart lost the toss and Barcombe were asked to field first in the warm sunshine.

MoM Allan Trower and Joe Wheatley shared the new ball. Wheatley struggled - managing to send down two overs before Stewart replaced him and struck immediately - twice to break into the St Andrew innings.

Trower had found the perfect line and length and settled in for the most miserly of stints. He owed his first wicket to an astonishing full-stretch catch from Ade Broadway in the gully.

Olly Callf slams another boundary

Barcombe smelt blood and went for the kill. Nick Beck took over from Stewart and struck immediately - forcing a leading edge that found its way to Will Marler in the covers. Trower ended his spell picking up another wicket and only conceding five runs from eight overs.

When Barcombe's debutant, Harry Wade, joined the attack from the pavilion end, his first delivery for the green and gold was dispatched for four but his second was a present for Christmas - finding the edge for a debut wicket.

Beck and Stewart began to run through the rest of the St Andrews order. They both finished with three wickets and excellent economy rates.

St Andrews were dismissed for just 76.

Six more for Olly Callf

Stewart and Olly Callf got the chase underway and Callf decided he wanted an early finish. He put the St Andrews bowling to the sword - crashing the ball over the boundary at will. Stewart was more sedate - happy to watch the carnage from the non-striker’s end.

Callf rode his luck, seeing the ball land in the hands of long-off, only to then see that he had stepped over the boundary rope.

It was fitting that it was Callf who smashed the winning boundary in the eighth over - taking his own score to 65 not out from 24 balls. The win was comprehensive and means Barcombe have already doubled last year’s win tally.

The Barcombe seconds also won - giving the second 60-point Saturday of the year. Next weekend, the first team are back on their travels - to Rottingdean.