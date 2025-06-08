Barcombe beat Hurstpierpoint by 42 runs on DLS on a rain-affected day of cricket.

Barcombe welcomed back several key players including David Christmas, who had been representing England Seniors last week.

The groundsteam had worked hard to ensure the wicket was in its usual good condition and play could get underway at the scheduled start time.

Skipper Harry Stewart lost the toss and Barcombe were asked to bat first under grey skies. Stewart and Ole Callf got things going, despite the sluggish nature of the pitch.

Calf in particular was striking the ball over the ropes at will. It looked like it could be a long afternoon for Hurstpierpoint, even when Stewart fell as Will Marler joined Callf and they continued to press the accelerator.

Things changed with the introduction of the slow bowlers as a flurry of wickets suddenly put Barcombe in trouble at 115-5. A combination of long hops, poor shot selection and good catching saw Callf - for an excellent 47 - Joe Wheatley and Callum Coppard go.

Nick Beck and George Christmas began the rebuild but when both fell iBarcombe were back in trouble at 143-7 with Ade Broadway and Allan Trower at the crease. They continued to chip away at building a total.

When Trower and Christmas senior both went, Broadway was left to see out the remaining overs with Barcombe's expert number 11, Oli Palmer. Broadway went big - smashing his way to 30 - targeting the short side of the ground while Palmer swept his way to a crucial 3 not out. They had taken Barcombe to a competitive 199.

The new-ball partnership of Trower and Wheatley got things under way yet again. Both looked good from the outset, Trower beating the bat and Wheatley picking up wickets.

He struck with his first ball, Palmer clinging on to a catch, and later took two in two with vicious yorkers. It had been a superb start and when Trower decided he wanted a wicket too, Hurstpierpoint found themselves 4 down with only 39 on the board. They were backed up by their fielders - George Christmas behind the stumps was electric.

Wheatley couldn't continue, pulling up injured, but Beck picked up where Wheatley left off, bowling quickly and accurately to pick up three wickets.

When the rain eventually came, Hurstpierpoint had battled to 107-7 - and it looked like the game was done. The teams retired into the pavilion leaving the umpires and captains to get out their abacuses to calculate the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern requirements.

When the rain relented, Hurstpierpoint needed 65 from 16 balls. Unsurprisingly, that didn't materialise and the rain came down again to end the game.

Barcombe have already passed last year’s win total - and it's only June! Next week, they welcome Burgess Hill St Andrews to the BRG.

Player of the match was Ade Broadway.