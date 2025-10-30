Battle Ladies Indoor Stoolball League report for Week 8– 28th Oct ‘25

League Table

Another great evening of Indoor Ladies Stoolball saw two close matches, including one which was decided on the final ball of the match and by just one run.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catsfield won the toss and invited Pett to bat first. The Pett opening pair, Jane & Anya, set the innings foundations with a partnership of 43 despite losing 3 wickets. Claire & Ann had a steady partnership and only lost 1 wicket on their way to 37. Nicky & Jacqui also just lost the one wicket but were more expansive as they put on the top partnership of the whole evening with 77. Claire filled in for the delayed Lisa, and batted with Sharon to make 44 and take the Pett score up to 201 and maximum batting points. The most effective Catfield bowler was Zoe who took 2 wickets for 15 runs.

Pippa & Zoe began the Catsfield reply and made 38 from their 4 overs. Teresa Shelley then went wicketless on their way to a half century partnership from the last ball to make 52. Carly & Katy maintained the momentum as they put on a partnership of 60, but lost 2 wickets along the way. The last pairing of Jessamy & Jess required 52 to wi, but tight bowling saw them fall just short as they lost 3 wickets on their way to 36 and a Catsfield final score of 186. The top bowler for Pett was Ann who took 3 for 17, while Jane picked up 2 for 10, and Lisa 2 for 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowling batted first as they took on Chiddingly on court 1 at 7pm. Their opening pair of Pam & Sandra made a watchful 25 with the loss of just one wicket. Rachel & Eve had the top partnership of the innings as they put on 41 despite losing 4 wickets. Becky & Glenis also lost 4 wickets as the Crowling third pair made 35. Tracey & Jo batted last and put on 23 runs to see the Crowling total up to 124. Helen recorded the best bowling figures for Chiddingly with 3 wickets for 6 runs.

Results from 28th October

Lillian & Christy opened the Chiddingly response with a solid half century making exactly 50. Laura & Helen also made a half century, but trumped their teammates and made 60 without losing a wicket, which turned out to be the top partnership in the match. Emily & Jane batted third pair and made 38 runs, before Emma & Caroline saw the Chiddingly innings up to 204 and maximum batting points with a 56 partnership. The top bowler from Crowling was Pam who took 2 for 17.

The closest match of the night happened when Icklesham took on Laughton at 8.15pm. Icklesham batted first and the “double Jess” opening partnership of Jess H & Jess E made 39 runs for just one wicket. Heidi & Vicky put on a considered 24 after losing 3 wickets and were followed by Tracey & Karen who made 38 for the loss of 2 wickets. Nicky & Hannah then put on 67 runs (top partnership in the match) for a solitary wicket, which took the the Icklesham final total up to 168. The top bowler from Laughton was Teresa who took 2 wickets for 10 runs.

The Laughton response got off to a great start when Sam & Gemma put on a half century and some, with a 65 for the loss of just 2 wickets. Accurate Icklesham bowling held the 2nd Laughton pair of Mary & Lynda to 21 runs for 6 wickets, which was followed by a 41 partnership from Holly & Marilyn for 2 wickets. The final Laughton pair of Ros & Teresa required 42 to win the match and they did just that scoring 42 runs for 3 wickets, 14 of which came off the last over. The standout bowler from Icklesham was Heidi who took 4 wickets for just one run from her 2 overs, and the best bowling figures across all 4 matches in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scorpions won the toss and chose to bat first against Ripe. Openers Pippa & Stacey scored 34 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Zoe & Angela only conceded one wicket as they built a partnership of 35 runs, before Lorraine & Sarka put on the highest partnership of the innings with 37 despite losing 5 wickets. Jenny & Stacy took the Scorpions score up to 141 as they added another 35 runs for just one wicket. For Ripe, Ashleigh claimed 3 wickets for 14 runs, but this was eclipsed by Sharon who picked up awesome figures of 4 for just 5 runs.

Meg opened the innings for Ripe with Sharon, with a strong partnership that made 76 runs for just one wicket which halved the required total straight away. The Scorpions bowlers wrestled a bit of momentum back as they restricted Kath & Ashleigh to a 19 run partnership, before Corrina & Corrine made a steady 35 without loss for the third pair. Suzanne & Nicky also batted without losing a wicket and powered their way to a 72 partnership which sent Ripe beyond the Scorpions score and onto 200 exactly for maximum batting points and the win. The best figures for a Scorpions bowler was the 1 for 11 recorded by Pippa.

There are some exciting matches produced by the schedule next week, and we hope for four close matches as the top 2 teams play each other, as do the third and fourth placed teams, the sixth & seventh teams, and the bottom two.