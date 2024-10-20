Best of five in derby delights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southwater 3-2 TD Shipley FC, SCFL Division two.

Coming into this match the Swifts were in fourth place in the league and the Dragons were sixth. A close encounter by these near neighbours was expected and a hard fought battle was not a surprise.

The pitch looked in fantastic condition considering the downpour last night. There was a decent crowd in attendance (130) as the reserves were also playing on the adjacent pitch. The first goal went to the home side after 24 minutes. The Swifts attacked through the middle and the pacey Ben Lewis managed to squeeze it in past the keeper.

The Dragons got an equaliser on the 35 minutes when Ollie Broad showed the crowd some excellent skills and balance to score past the outstretched goalie. Southwater had the best of the first half, but the Dragons were dangerous and had a shot flick off the crossbar.

On the 50th minute Adam Campbell-Stone continued his fantastic goal scoring season with a superb shot which beat the swifts keeper. It was now 2-1 to the away team.

The second half saw some excellent attacks from the Swifts and the fantastic Ben Lewis got his second on the 62nd minute. At 2-2 the game could have gone either way for these two well organised and talented teams.

After several substitutions, it was tense but both sides wanted the win. The crowd could sense there was a winning goal on the way. Up stepped the energetic young talent Sam Berry. A player dedicated to Southwater FC after being with the team since he was seven. With only four minutes left he used his strength to get in position to score the winner.The home team were ecstatic and celebrated wildly.

The Dragons management team did their best to rally the troops and after some half chances the referee blew for full time. Three points to the Swifts.

Next up for the Southwater is a tough match against the league leaders, Jarvis Brook FC and the Dragons are playing at home against Chichester B.