Billingshurst bowlers stage marathon day to raise funds

Billingshurst bowlers Alan Readshaw (Treasurer), Alan Knight (Vice Captain) and Barry Gilbert (Chairman and Club Captain) completed an eight-hour marathon bowls challenge.

There was great support from many of the members who came along to play.

The first couple of hours went by quite slowly, but cheered on by the appreciated crowd the day went quite quickly.

All money raised will be going to the new clubhouse fund and other improvements to facilities the club are planning.

If you would like to support the club in its fundraising efforts please get in touch with them via the contacts page on the website.

Billingshurst welcomed Southwater on a hot and sunny afternoon. This derby is always played in a good spirits with friendly banter and some excellent bowling on both sides.

Billingshurst eventually won on all four rinks with a 34-shot victory, 81-47. Scores: Bill, Barry M, Barry G won 16-15, Linda S, Roger, Alan K won 21-6, Eddie, Carole, Ray N won 20-13, Linda C, Jan, Alan R won 24-13.