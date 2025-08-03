Billingshurst Bowls Club ladies are champions

Bowls, bowls, bowls... it has been a very busy week for Billingshurst bowlers.

Tessa Richards, Carole Neal and Marion Clark represented Billingshurst Bowling Club at the Felbridge Bowling Club's Ladies Invitation Championship.

This was the very first time that the club had entered the competition. By winning two rounds and a one-shot loss on the third they came away as overall Champions again raising the profile and reputation of the village club.

Then came the return fixture at home against Sutton who had narrowly won at their green only a couple of weeks before and were looking to complete the double.

However, led by Vice-Captain Alan Knight the Billingshurst team managed to produce a fine performance winning by four shots, Billingshurst 44 – Sutton 40.

On the same evening Carole Neal, Chris Laker, Barry Gilbert and Ray Neal played in the County Mixed Fours quarter- final the first time the Club had had any representatives at this level of any County competitions for some time.

The achievement of reaching this stage cannot be underestimated as the four had overcome teams that had included regular County playing players. Unfortunately, it was not their night and were beaten by a very strong side from Maltravers.

Billingshurst bowlers travelled to Horsham's green for the return fixture of this local derby, As the game began it was clear that the home team certainly knew their green and had large slices of good fortune. The first half of the match belonged to them with a lead of some 18 shots by the end of the ninth end.

But the second half was owned by the visitors, and although they could only reduce the deficit by one, never gave up on the challenge and made the home side work for their win, Horsham 70 - Billingshurst 53.