Billingshurst make it three out of three

In their first home game of the 2025 season, Billingshurst hosted Ewhurst to their green. With two debutants playing for the home side, Paul and Garth, there were a few nerves around prior to the game.

After the Vice-Captain Alan Knight gave a warm welcome to the visitors, play began. At the halfway point Ewhurst were ahead by three shots. However, with a seven and a six, Billingshurst made a strong comeback ultimately turning it around and securing a win by three shots.

Billingshurst bowlers travelled to Lindfield to play their second match of three of the week – a new fixture on the calendar for both clubs. Alan Knight led the away side to a close victory, although losing on three of the four rinks.

Playing their biannual home game against Southgate Park of Crawley on Sunday, Billingshurst were looking to make it three out of three. This did not look very likely as the away side had an eight-shot lead after just six ends.

Billingshurst take on Southgate Park

However, this was shortlived as the home side pushed ahead after the break winning across all three rinks winning 72--34.

This Saturday Billingshurst Bowling Club hold an Open Day from 11am to 5pm – if you would like to come along and try bowls or would like more information, please call or text Barry on 07858 407537.