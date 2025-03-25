Boars work hard to get back in the play off positions. Roffey 2 - 1 Lingfield

Roffey welcomed much improved Lingfield to the Theatre of Trees. Since the Boars put 7 goals past them Lingfield have steadily pulled away from the relegation zone and presented a much tougher challenge to the home side. Dylan Peuw continued alongside Pat Gibbs at the heart of the defence and Devon Fender continued at right back with Shaun Findlay returning on the left. Ne signing Callum Chesworth was on the bench. The match was sponsored by the Roffey family who had journeyed from Bristol and Leeds to see the game.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts started well enough with Findlay’s far post effort blocked before being caught by Saward. Then on 19 minutes Lingfield were awarded a free kick 30 yards from goal and Jason Stripp stepped up to hit a bending dipping shot which grazed the bar as it went into the top corner. The best strike we have seen at the Theatre of Trees this season.

Roffey responded when Fender robbed a Lingfield defender set Josh Neathey to slide in top scorer Jordan Mase but as Saward came out Mase could only slide the ball past the post. The game swung from end to end but neither side were bothering their opposing keepers until the 35th minute when Neathey's ball to Tolfrey was set perfectly for Mase to hook the ball into the corner for the equaliser. Minutes later the ball was worked across to Neathey coming in at the back of the penalty area but as Saward came out he could only put the ball over the bar. Then just before half time Ryan Ferrar got round the back and his low cross found its way through the legs of a defender and past Saward for Dan Pearse to follow up and put the Boars into the lead. There was still time for Pearse to break down the right and deliver the ball to the far post for Mase but the ball bobbled and he could not force it home. HT 2-1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in the second half Neathey put a free kick over the bar then a well worked corner saw Mase flick the ball over the defence to Ash Mutongerwa who must have thought he had scored but Saward brilliantly turned it over the bar. Next Tom Tolfrey looked like he was about to finish a deep cross at the far post but appeared to be bundled to the ground by the defender’s challenge but no penalty was given.

Jordan Mase beats the keeper but his shot goes wide

Lingfield still carried a threat on the attack and a break down the left saw the shot go just too high. A long ball from the back saw Saward out of his area but unable to clear his lines and after a scramble Mase couldn’t beat the covering defenders without also clearing the bar. A dangerous floated cross was tipped onto the post by a retreating Watson Price and the rebound hit the onrushing Stripp but luckily for the Boars went the wrong side of the post. The visitors were throwing men forward and when the ball was only cleared to the edge of the box Carl Brown's shot cannoned back off the post. At the other end Pearse’s half volley whistled just past the angle. This proved to be the last effort of the game and Roffey had overcome difficult opponents to sneak back into the top five. Crawley Down still have a game in hand and it is incredibly tight with only 2 points covering places fourth to seventh.

Roffey are without a game next week and then journey to relegation threatened Little Common, who impressed in the reverse fixture, the week after.

Roffey: Watson-Price, Fender, Gibbs, Peuw, Findlay, Pearse, Mutongerwa(Chesworth), Neathey(Chedzey), Ferrar(Barbary), Mase(Morgan), Tolfrey(Darboe).