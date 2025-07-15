Bognor Regis boxer Iman Zahmatkesh extends unbeaten run with clinical body shot finish

Rising cruiserweight contender Iman Zahmatkesh delivered another commanding performance at Portsmouth Guildhall, stopping his previously undefeated opponent with a devastating left hook to the liver in the second round – a perfectly timed shot that left the crowd on its feet and his opponent unable to beat the count.

Now 4-0 (3 KOs), Zahmatkesh continues to turn heads in the domestic scene. The finish was set up brilliantly, with a right hand to the head drawing the guard high before he whipped the left hook into the body – a textbook setup that showed not only his power, but his growing ring IQ.

“We drilled that in camp – touch him upstairs and bring it down with venom,” Zahmatkesh said post-fight. “The moment I landed it, I knew he wasn’t getting up. Big respect to him – he came to win – but I’m showing people what I’m about now.”

The Bognor Regis fighter’s momentum is building quickly, and his next outing is just around the corner. On July 26th, Zahmatkesh steps onto an even bigger stage as he fights on the undercard of Ryan Garner in a stacked Queensberry Promotions event, broadcast live on DAZN.

Although his opponent is yet to be confirmed, Zahmatkesh is promising another big performance and hopes to carry a strong wave of support from the Bognor Regis and Chichester faithful once again.

“This is a massive platform for me. I want to bring the energy from the South Coast up with me. You’ve seen what I can do – come see it live on DAZN.”

Tickets are in high demand, with only a few still available. Fans are urged to act quickly and get in touch with @eemarnboxing to secure their place.

With power, poise, and a growing fanbase, cruiserweight force Iman Zahmatkesh looks primed to make serious noise in 2025 – and July 26 could be his biggest breakthrough yet.