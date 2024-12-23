Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the Laughton and Ministries A matches postponed in the Eastbourne Table Tennis League, Eastbourne Borough A (Boreham 3, Gorridge 3 and Hebdige 3) were able to take advantage by winning 10-0 against Boro B (Krstic, Ellis and King) and move into second place.

Bishopstone B (Suggate 3, Primett 1 and Anderson 1) won 6-4 in a very competitive match against Boro C (Goater 2, A. Hyde 2 and L. Hyde).

Polegate B (J, Wright 3, A. Chumbley 3 and Macreadie 3) maintained their lead in Division 2 winning 10-0 against club mates Polegate D (Hind, Groze and K, Edwards). Bishopstone B (Sam Stones 3, Hulka 3 and Collis 2) kept in touch in second place with a convincing 9-1 win over Boro E (Reddi 1, Goad and Irvine).

The surprising result of the week was Boro F (Gregory 3, Targett 2 and Burton) who won the doubles to win 6-4 against their more experienced club mates Boro D (Bignell 2, Busbridge 1 and Bradbury 1).

Tony Thompson of Polegate TTC

In another very competitive match Polegate C (Thompson 3, Bowers 2 and Nater 1) overcame Ministries B (Deeprose 2, A. Edwards 1 and Knights) by winning 7-3.

St. Michaels B (Turner 3, Owston 3 and Lewis 3) stormed to top of Division 3 by winning 10-0 against basement team Ministries D (Paice, Tortora and Allchorn).

The previous leaders Willingdon Stoolball being without a fixture. Bishopstone C (Holmes 3, Bailey 3 and Dyer 1) kept in touch with their 8-2 win over Hailsham A (Widd 1, Goodson 1 and Kimble). St. Michaels C (M. Lance 3, Boddington 2 and Dumbrell) fought out a very exciting 5-5 draw against Ministries C (Daunt 2, Bates 1 and Guy 1).