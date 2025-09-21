Both Norfolk sides involved in final-day BML relegation fight

With all games in the mixed BM League Division 1 completed except those involving Norfolk and both Bognor teams, there were still four teams who could have been relegated.

Waiting anxiously on the sidelines were Southbourne and WItterings who could both be overtaken if Bognor Red secured two points from their game with Norfolk Yellows, and also by Norfolk Green if they obtained three points from their game with Bognor Blue.

However it was not to be with both matches going to form.

Bognor Red were beaten 6-0 by Norfolk Yellow, who had already been confirmed as League runners-up. This win merely closed the gap on Champions Middleton to four points. The score was 37:30 to Norfolk Yellow with John Rainbow, Suki Ritblat, and Jim Raggett winning 18:15 and Hilary Claydon, Errol Moult, and Hugh Montgomery winning 19:15.

Roger Ayling with the winners of the Ayling Mixed Triples - Suki Ritblat, Peter Slade and Mike Johnson

The other game had a similar outcome with Bognor Blue taking all six points from Norfolk Green. The match score was a decisive 16:36 in favour of Bognor, the losing rink scores were 8:20 and 8:16.

The last game of the season against another club was a friendly against a strong Southwick side. They won three of the four triples, Norfolk's only win coming from Cathy Wilson, Malcolm Janman, and Dave Simmonds.

The week was rounded off by the popular club Ayling Triples, which had six full rinks of triples. Emerging victorious were Mike Johnson, Suki Ritblat, and Peter Slade to receive the trophy presented by the donor's son, Roger Ayling.

This leaves only the President's team versus the Captain's to bring down the curtain on the outdoor season, after which Norfolk will retire into the clubhouse and concentrate on short mat bowls season.